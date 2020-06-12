John C. Davis, Jr.



John C. Davis, Jr. took the next step in life's journey on May 9, 2020. With his family by his side, he 'hit the road' to join his "Darlin'" Yvonne, whom he missed dearly, in heaven.



John lived the majority of his life in Camarillo. Before enjoying his retirement with Yvonne, John spent many years teaching math, coaching football and golf, and making friends - lots of friends. When JD made a friend, he made a friend for life. He was fiercely devoted to his family and friends, and held each and every one of us close to his heart. John wrote to us all, "I couldn't have asked for a better life, family, kids, friends and country. It has truly been the best! Maybe we will see each other with God, the folks, Yvonne and all the others that have gone before us".



While we miss him profoundly, we are thankful to have had such a rare and exceptional man in our lives. JD was always easy to find. All you had to do was check the nearest ski slope, fishing hole, golf course or barbeque with friends. We smile as we remember his love of a 'good get-together' at a BBQ, his straightforward demeanor, his witty sense of humor, his knack for recounting a story (sometimes ending with a wry chuckle and the statement, "...that may not have been my best idea"), his endearing orneriness (often the cause of those stories), his fearless love of life and his mischievous grin. So when you BBQ, we ask that you have a beer, share a cheer, and tell a good 'JD' story to remember our well-loved big brother (Jay), father (Dad), Grandfather (Papa), and above all else, a great friend to us all (JD).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store