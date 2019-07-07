|
John Cervantes Robles
Oxnard - John Robles, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born June 29, 1947 in Oxnard, to Juan Santiago Robles and Mercedes Cervantes Robles.
John grew up in Oxnard where he graduated from Oxnard High School, June 29, 1965 and left for the Marine Corp. the very next morning, June 30, 1965. He served in Vietnam after completing his training.
John coached his sons in baseball, basketball and flag football and his daughter in softball. He loved coaching and had many fond memories of games and all his players.
After retiring from the County of Ventura, John moved with his wife Rose, to Apple Valley, CA. In a short time his family followed him to Apple Valley where he enjoyed having his family together and close by.
John was proceeded in death by his brother Phillip Robles, Arthur Robles (Angela), Manuel Robles, Kathern Lopez (Fito), Frances (Daniel) Sebedra and his mother Mercedes Robles. He leaves behind his wife Rose Robles, his daughter Monica Cortez, his sons John Robles Jr., Joseph Robles and an infant son who passed away shortly after his birth John Anthony Robles: he leaves behind his grandchildren: Patrick Chaparro and Meeah and Izayah Cortez; Vincent, Alexus, Junior, Jacob Robles; Briana, Xenia, Paris Robles and two great grandchildren, Matix Chaparro, and (sadly he was five days short of meeting his first great granddaughter) Brinlee Rose Chaparro: he also leaves behind his sister Carmen Shapiro, his sister Ramona Lopez, brothers Henry Robles and Fernando Robles.
John enjoyed being with family. He loved to get together for birthdays, Father's Day, Thanksgiving or any occasion where he could enjoy good food and plenty of sweets. He loved potlucks, barbeques, watching sports on TV, my granddaughter Briana's lengua tacos, my sister June's fried chicken and loved anything sweet. He enjoyed his trips back to Oxnard to meet with his old friends and talk about old days and laugh and joke with each other; he would stop by his sister-in-law's house (Angie) to pick oranges and lemons from her trees to bring back home; he always remembered to visit with family before returning home. He always had a good time when he would go to Celtic games with his son Joe, boxing events with his grandson Patrick, or just taking a short trip to San Diego with his son John and Briana for the day, or spending the day at a casino with friends from Apple Valley (he never gambled he just liked going to the buffet).
I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Loma Linda Veteran's Hospital for taking such good care of my beloved husband. Thank you to the High Desert Hospice for being so patient and understanding with us at a difficult time. Thank you, Monica, Xenia and Briana for being here when he needed you the most, you took such great care of him, you made him feel so comfortable, you took over where I couldn't, I would not have been able to do it without you, Monica thank you for all the times you drove him to the hospital and spent long hours with him in the emergency room, then had to go to work the next day. Thank you all for visiting him in the hospital and spending long hours by his side. He loved you all very much, remember that. Mr. Early Jones, you were a great friend to him, he talked about you often.
Serves will be at: Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd,. Riverside, CA 92518 951-653-8417 On July 10, 2019 @10:30 am.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019