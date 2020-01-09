|
John Colby III
Camarillo - A Life Well Lived
John Colby III was born to John Jr. and Florence Colby in Los Angeles CA and grew up in a loving extended family in Studio City, CA, spending summers at Hermosa Beach with grandparents John and Dora Colby, who immigrated from England in 1913. He loved scouting and camping in his youth and graduated North Hollywood High School in 1948. He received a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 1952 and started a 30 plus year career as a Civil Service Engineer for the Navy at the Pacific Missile Test Center at Pt. Mugu, CA. He married Janet Fiske on April 21, 1956 and they settled in Somis, CA where they raised four children. For sixteen years (1973 - 1989), John Colby III served on the Somis Union School District Board. He was an active member of First Lutheran and Mount Cross Lutheran Churches, an avid photographer, woodworker and for a time he bred and raced thoroughbred horses. In retirement he worked for Aegir Systems 1987 - 1993. In 1994 he began painting in oils and acrylic. He exhibited at the Camarillo Art Center where he was president for several terms. He continued painting, living at Casa Del Norte Mobile Home Park, facilitating the gathering of food for the Food Pantry at Mount Cross Lutheran Church and enjoyed being surrounded by family until his final days.
John Colby III is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Janet Gay Colby and children: Jennifer Colby, Ph.D. (husband Mark Newman) of Aromas, CA; John Colby IV of Camarillo, CA; Jean Colby Bricker (husband John Bricker), of Somis, CA, and Jill Colby Church (husband Brian Church) of Arroyo Grande, CA; fourteen grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and his sister Cynthia LeRoy of Lompoc, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm, followed by a reception at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 102 Camino Esplendido, Camarillo, CA 93010 www.mountcross.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Food Pantry in your area, or to Mount Cross Lutheran Church for the Food Pantry Ministry.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020