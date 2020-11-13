John Conaway



Count the legs and divide by two - is the advice John Conaway would give to anyone trying to tally up his 11 kids, 23 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids. John passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at the age of 79 leaving his beloved wife of 53 years, Judy. He was born in Los Angeles in 1940 to Richard & Vivian Conaway and the family eventually settled in Oroville. He grew up camping, fishing, and horseback riding developing a lifelong love of the outdoors. Inspired by the Sputnik launch, he enrolled at Utah State in 1958 majoring in Civil Engineering (the only REAL engineering profession, according to him). College was filled with studying, racing bathtubs and interning for the Forest Service. He graduated after 6 short years and took a job with the City of Los Angeles at which his dean marveled at how the biggest screw-off in the graduating class was offered the highest paying job.



John received his draft notice in 1965 during wartime. During the selection process he was one of the few lucky ones to be chosen by the Marines. He was rapidly promoted to Sergeant within 18 months. He served for 2 years and his involvement with the Marine Corps remained a great sense of pride and led him to meeting Judy in North Carolina. Naturally the Marine and the war protester were an inseparable match and were married 3 months later. They moved back to LA so John could reclaim his position with L.A. Public Works. He would go on to take prominent engineering jobs in the public sector. As the family moved, it continued to grow; Santa Rosa, Freestone, Sierra City, Downieville, and North Carolina. By the time they made it to Las Vegas they were up to 6 boys and 5 girls. John took a job as the Director of Solid Waste for the Ventura Regional Sanitation District in 1986 and the Conaway's moved to Ventura. John retired in 1998, co-workers packed the building from the department managers to the field crews. His colleagues told their favorite John Conaway story and marveled at his integrity and ability to get along with everyone.



John was a provider for his family, and a lifelong devoted companion and supporter to his wife Judy. His children cannot remember a major event or even a Little League game that he missed. He loved buttermilk and tomatoes from his garden. He took the family on camping trips to National Parks throughout the southwest, driving 14 hours between destinations to cram in as much action as possible. He had the ingenuity to develop a count-off system after accidentally leaving a couple kids behind at some of those places. Later in life he traveled to Hawaii, Egypt, Europe, Morocco, etc. He was a gifted public speaker, charming, smart and endlessly entertaining. Somehow he accomplished being crude and prude simultaneously. The same guy that could deliver a raunchy joke would get embarrassed and say a movie was "ruined" when the characters started kissing. He would pack lunches, drive his kids to school and as they got older, helped them develop budgets and guide them through life's struggles. He implored them to be responsible but adventurous and to have fun. He was always available and happy to talk. He wasn't perfect but he was perfect to them.



John's final days were spent surrounded by his wife, his children and their families. They rallied from Australia, Montana, Sacramento and all over southern California to be near their hero. The most ethical, warm-hearted, funny and purely good person they had ever known. There wasn't an ounce of resentment, wondering only if they could bide a little more time and if they were up to the challenge of carrying the legacy of this great man forward. His children are Robin, Corey, Shannon, Shayna, Jason, Megan, Justin, Brandon, Erin, Jonathan and Shawn. His grandkids are Kristen, Jamie, Casey… you know who you are damnit!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store