- - With deep sadness we announce the passing of John Donn. He was 88 years old.
John Donn was classic. He loved classic guitars, classic cars and classical music. He grew up on a ranch back when children got .22 gauge rifles and roamed freely. He lived in a classic beach house for almost 50 years, and was the classical definition of a neighbor. A neighbor even to strangers, if your car ever got stuck in the sand before the invention of cell phones, John is the guy who showed up with a stack of boards and helped you out.
John was born in Hollywood and grew up near Placerville, CA. He worked on the ranch, rode his horse to school, and loved camping by the river. He was a volunteer plane spotter during WWII, and graduated from El Dorado County High in 1947 and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1951. He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and went to Korea. He continued his studies at UCSB, where he met his future wife, OnaBeth. John and Beth were married in 1966, and had two children and 44 years together.
John worked for 30 years in defense contracting with companies Dynalectron and VSE. He did ship's instrumentation and data collection in the Mariana and Marshall Islands aboard the USNS Wheeling. He liked to tell how he came face to face with a giant eel while swimming in the lagoon at Kwajalein. He also brought home a giant clamshell, presented to him by the chief of an island for personally seeing to it that they got their own radio tower.
Once retired, John began appearing with his guitar on the local folk music scene. What he loved most was singing together with others, and he made a lot of friends through music. Many of them will also remember him as the Payment-Refusing Guitar Repairman.
To his wife he was Saint John, the man who stood by her side through multiple sclerosis because, as he once said, "That's the vow I took." To us kids he will always be the Pancake King, having perfected the classic whole-wheat and buttermilk recipe long before whole grain started trending.
John is survived by his son Evan Donn, daughter Jennifer Donn and stepson Gregory Rudzinski. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019