John Douglas Chapler
Gualala - John Douglas Chapler, 66, of Gualala, CA passed away on May 12, 2020, in Santa Rosa, CA. John was born in Oxnard, CA to Robert and Mary L. Chapler on August 10, 1953. He graduated from Hueneme High School in 1971. After graduation, his adventurous soul led him to travel. He spent several years traversing the west coast from Washington's Puget Sound area to California's Mendocino/Sonoma Coast. Settling on the Mendocino coast, he became a loved and valued community member. A man of many talents, he contributed as a fixer, builder, metal scrapper, artist and dear friend. He achieved the rank of Vice Grand of the Odd Fellows Garcia Lodge #240. He was also a beloved member of Burning Man's DPW crew for several years where he was known as "JD" the Hyster driver. His warm heart and contagious smile made it easy for people to love him; he made friends everywhere his travels took him. In his last years, he had settled for the Point Arena/Gualala area where he enjoyed his friends and his semi-retirement years. His failing health led to serious complications and he passed away in Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA.
John is survived by his father, Robert S. Chapler of Oxnard, CA; sisters, Rose Marie Eddy of Reva, VA and Monica Marie King of Camarillo, CA; stepsister, Clarice Munk of Vestaburg, PA; stepbrothers, Harlan Johnson of Booneville, AR, Kenneth Johnson of Springfield, MO and Martin Johnson of Ventura, CA; as well as 14 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary L. Chapler; brothers, Harold A. Chapler and Robert S. Chapler Jr; sister, Mary Lou Beane; and stepmother, Beverly Jean Chapler.
A Memorial Service will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park on August 10, 2020, at 11:00 am for family and friends. This will be a brief ceremony held at the Granite Niche Wall with Rev. Dr. Gary Alan Dickey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mendonoma Health Alliance at https://mendonomahealth.org/ and/or the Odd Fellows Garcia Lodge #240 at 185 Main St, Point Arena, CA. Both were of significant help to John, especially in his last years. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to these organizations for all they have done for John.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.