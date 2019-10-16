|
John Edward Olivares
Oxnard - John (Johnny) Olivares, 67, passed away suddenly Friday, September 27 with his family and friends by his side. John, known by many as Big John, was a mountain of a man with a big heart, a kind word and always had time for his many friends.
John was a retired mechanic with a passion for building and restoring Cars and later bicycles. Cars and bikes were not just a hobby but a passion. Friends would stop by and talk for hours for advice and help. John had a special relationship with his daughter Lanique. They talked to each other every day sometimes for hours about anything and everything. Lanique was Johnny's pride and joy. John's wife Mary Salsedo Olivares, was John's other half always by his side through appointments, adventures and countless swap meets. Mary always made sure Johnny was taken care of. John was big brother to Paul. They had an especially close relationship. Calling each other big head and bigger head. Only we never knew which one had the bigger head. As only brothers, they depended on each other to help and support each other through life's ups and downs.
John was born December 21, 1951, to John Jimenez Olivares and Marion Olivares, living his entire life in Oxnard. He graduated from Oxnard High School in 1970.
Survived by his wife Mary Salsedo Olivares, daughter Lanique Olivares, stepson Raymond and his two sons Vinnie & Jackson, Brother Paul Olivares and wife Ellen, nephew's Christopher John Olivares and Sean Olivares, niece's Marissa Zaragoza and Michelle Olivares, grand nieces and nephews Christina, Christopher, Eric, Anna, Nico and Arianna. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Marion Olivares.
Johnny was a good husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, he was a very caring man and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his brother's home on Raft Lane in Oxnard October 19th from 3 PM to 6 PM for information please email [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019