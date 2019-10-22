|
|
John Edward Powell
Ventura - John Edward Powell, longtime resident of Ventura, California, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on April 19, 1929 in Lewiston, New York, being the oldest among three children of Florence Scheer Powell and Thomas Powell.
John met Anna Ruth Athoe in 1947 on a blind date and they were married on June 11, 1949 in Niagara Falls, New York. John served as a Seabee at Port Hueneme during the Korean Conflict, where Anna joined him until his release from active duty as a Petty Officer Third Class in late 1953. John was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1955.
Returning to the Niagara Falls area, John and Anna built a home in Lewiston, New York, resumed their careers and started a family, with John becoming service manager for Duncan Motors in Niagara Falls. They eventually decided to return to California with the family settling in Ventura in 1962 and purchasing their home in East Ventura in 1964, where they remained for 52 years.
John worked as Service Manager at Barber Ford and Weber Motors in Ventura, winning numerous service awards with Ford Motor Company serving his loyal customers. John also taught auto-mechanics at Ventura Community College and served as a Volunteer Reserve Deputy for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
His wanderlust and curiosity for the world meant family road trips every summer, with the family traveling every two years to the Niagara Falls area to visit family and friends. Along the way, stops were made at numerous points of interest to the family, with John sharing his love of the land and history.
John and his family were longtime members of Eastminster Presbyterian Church until recent years when John and Anna faithfully joined The Church of the Foothills.
In retirement, he pursued his passion for cars, restoring and owning several classic Fords and joining local car clubs. John loved good conversation, animals, and being among family and friends. He treasured seeing his grandkids, whether it was after school pick-up in his Mustang, visiting them out of town, or simply providing doughnut holes to small excited faces.
John was steadfast, caring for his family over the decades as a son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his God, his family, and his life, which was long and good. He will be deeply missed by those who know and love him.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna; his daughter, Joanne Wakelee and her husband, Dan Wakelee; his son, Keith Powell and his partner, Jessica Brobst; his grandson, Andrew Wakelee; his granddaughter, Evan Powell; his grandson, Aidan Powell; and his sister, Jeannette Hammond. John was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Powell, in 2016. A memorial service is planned for December. Donations in John's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity. "He has showed you, O man what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019