John Fitzgerald



John Fitzgerald passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday October 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.



Born Dec 18, 1945 in Long Beach, CA to Edith and George Fitzgerald, the first of 7 children. The family relocated to Ventura when John was 3 years old. He was an ardent surfer, cruising up and down Southern California Coast for years. He attended Holy Cross elementary School. Santa Clara High School, Ventura College and San Diego State, graduating with a degree in accounting.



He was on his way to Las Vegas when he got a job offer from Ventura County Auditor-Controllers office as an accountant which he accepted temporarily. He met his future wife Barbara and gave up his dream of becoming a dealer in Las Vegas. John later accepted a job with Ventura Unified School District, Oxnard School District. He stayed there until retirement in 2002.



John is predeceased by his mother and father and his beloved sister Mary Ellen.



He leaves behind his loving son Stephen and his ex-wife, Barbara. He also leaves behind his sisters Anne (spouse Dr. David Chase) and Sheila (spouse Anton) and brothers, Kevin (ex-spouse, Yolanda), Brien (spouse Michelle), Kief (spouse Kathy), brother-in-law Jeff Britton (spouse of Mary Ellen) and 13 nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future when gatherings will be safe.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ventura Food Banks.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store