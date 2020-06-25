John Francis Aweeka



John Francis Aweeka born May 13, 1924 in the California heartland into a family of modest means passed suddenly on June 8. Raised in hardship, John seized life with a passion and authenticity that led him to an exciting path less traveled, and a deep and meaningful life. He was the youngest of 5 iron-willed siblings, each forged their own unique path. A ravenous reader early in his life, John embarked on a journey of life-long learning, pursuing a deep knowledge on an array of subjects including history, religion, literature and the arts. Pursuits included music, painting, writing and travel overseas.



John's parents escaped conscription into the Ottoman Empire military and immigrated to Turlock, a magnet for Assyrian, Japanese, and Swedish immigrants, where John was born 5 years before the Great Depression.



John moved to Berkeley, California and shortly thereafter answered the call to serve during WWII, enlisting in the Navy at the age of 18, and serving with honor in the Pacific Theatre. Returning from WWII, John studied music and journalism at UC Berkeley. Then after two years on the path to priesthood at the Catholic Mount Angel Seminary, John followed his passion to work as a reporter for the San Francisco News. It was during Christmas 1956 that John and Catherina van Meurs crossed paths on their way to church. Caty immediately captured his heart, as he captured hers, while he played her recordings of Mozart and Beethoven on a small turntable that he brought to her apartment. So strong was the attraction, they married 3 months later and celebrated a loving marriage of 50 years before her untimely death in 2006.



As a career high school teacher of English and Journalism in San Anselmo and Fillmore California, John touched many lives as an educator. In retirement, John's years were spent painting and sharing journeys with Caty to Europe, Indonesia and New Zealand. To the last days of his life, he continued to speak of his interests and most importantly, expressed his prayers and good wishes toward his children and grandchildren.



John is survived by Francesca, John Hendricus (Alice), and Thaddeus and four grandchildren (Shane, Ian, Piper, Hope)



Memorial services are planned in the Bay Area and at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery near Monterey CA where he will be interned with his wife Caty.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store