|
|
John Frederick Foster
Newbury Park - Duane and Louise Foster's first-born child, John, was born on January 6, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Siblings Judi and Jim joined their eldest brother to complete the Foster family.
John moved to the warmer California climate when he was four years old with many years of great adventures and friendships to follow. After graduating from Canoga Park High School, John & his sister Judi joined the Air Force in 1967. He honorably served his country as a munitions expert in Vietnam. John's patriotism and pride in his country were evident in his conversations, as well as his ritual of honoring the American flag.
While he had a strong love for his country, his deepest affection extended to the love of his life - Penny Foster. A co-worker's "wolf whistle" at the cute girl in a mini skirt was enough to not only embarrass John, but earn him a smile and a later introduction to his future wife. The handsome man with the dark hair and the beautiful blonde made a striking couple. Their love progressed to a marriage in Penny's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts in 1975 and a move to Newbury Park, California, quickly followed. A few years later, they were blessed with the births of Maureen in 1979 and Michael in 1984. John often lovingly referred to his children as "his M&M's." Fatherhood brought new adventures John's way with playing at the park, bike riding, camping with both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, swimming and exploring the outdoors. The Golden Rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." was an important lesson he taught his children. John was extremely devoted to his family, taking his responsibilities as a husband and father very seriously.
John was known to be very detail-oriented, the field of quality assurance was a perfect fit for a man who strived for perfection in all that he did. John's strong engineering skills working on the B-2 Bomber and his workhorse mentality were highly regarded by Burroughs, Litton, Hughes and Graphic Research. He had a mind that loved to learn and was a bit of a "Jack of all trades." No challenge was too much for John as he would find a way through research, etc. to find resolution to a problem.
John's motto could have been "See a need, fill a need" because he was always quick to help when asked and would take care of whatever was needed without complaint. He filled the role of caregiver when he was needed to care for his ailing father and support his mother as she battled Alzheimer's, as well as his cousin David. He truly gained a servant's heart, serving God and those he loved.
His zest for life was also seen in his passion for tennis. John thrived on competition and had a natural athleticism The Borchard tennis courts (and his opponents) took a weekly pounding from his wicked serve and rapid pace. Bilateral knee surgery gave competitors a brief respite before John was back to knocking the fuzz off the ball with doubles.
John's character, integrity and determination left the world a better place. He will be especially missed by his devoted wife
Penny, daughter Maureen (husband Westen & granddaughters Keilani and Kiana), son Michael, brother Jim (wife Darla), sister Judi (husband John), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. John's absence will be deeply felt by many.
Please join us on March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the life of John Foster. A Christian service will be held at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, 320 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park, CA.
John has been entrusted to the care of Otto & Son's, Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors, Oxnard (805) 483-1072
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020