John Garold Morgan Obituary
John Garold Morgan

Camarillo - John Garold Morgan, 75, of Camarillo passed away on April 14, 2020 in Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California from heart failure. John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara, son Justin, his wife Janae and Grandson, James.

John was born in Enterprise, Oregon on August 5, 1944. Soon afterward, his family moved to Madera, California, where he grew up. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Economics from Fresno State, a Masters Degree in Economics from UCLA, and a Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School. After his Army service in Germany and Vietnam, he met Barbara. They were married in 1971 in Santa Monica and moved to Camarillo in 1974.

John was longtime Camarillo Attorney. He had a dry sense of humor and good solutions to problems. He was hard working, straightforward, and devoted to his family, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 6 to May 10, 2020
