|
|
John Grover Putnam
Somis - John Grover Putnam, 74, died following a lengthy illness Saturday, Oct. 5. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann, son Michael, daughter Kristen (Nathan) Long, grandchildren Dylan and Wyatt, brother Roger, sister Eugenia and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Dolorus Putnam, and his sister Helen Anderson.
John, the youngest of four, was raised in the Camarillo Fire Station on Ventura Blvd. He graduated Adolfo Camarillo High Class of 1962 and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business from California State University Long Beach in 1967, where he met his wife.
John was a respected Banker for more than 50 years opening and operating community banks including Los Robles National Bank and Ventura County Business Bank. John was a member and past President of the Optimist Club of Conejo Valley and a guest lecturer at California Lutheran University and University of California Santa Barbara. He was most proud of being a Father, Uncle, and Grandfather, and his family will miss him dearly.
A memorial is set for Sunday, Oct. 27. For more information, contact [email protected] or 805-312-8071
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019