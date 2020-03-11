|
John Harold Colpitts
Calabasas - July 21, 1926 - March 6, 2020
John Harold Colpitts died peacefully and surrounded by family and friends in Calabasas, CA on March 6, 2020 at the age of 93.
He is survived by his wife, Theo "Teddy" Colpitts; children, Jeanne Leisinger and Joanne Lecky; his grandchildren, Ramon, John, and Jeanine; and his great grandchildren Madison, Gwyneth, and Graham.
John was born on July 21, 1926 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to John and Blanche Colpitts. He graduated from Boston University ROTC program June 1st, 1952 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and later obtained a lifetime teaching credential in mathematics from the State of California. He married the love of his life, Teddy in 1946. John enlisted in the US Navy July 1st, 1944 and was honorably discharged June 7th, 1946. After the Navy he held a variety of jobs over the years before retiring from LADWP. John was educated and talented in many areas and was a wealth of information and knowledge to anyone who needed it.
He loved to tell the stories of his life with enthusiasm and character. His sense of humor in recounting his life adventures brought a smile to those around him. He enjoyed reading and spending time with family. John was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather and loved his family dearly.
John was actively involved with the Masonic Lodge for over fifty years. He was a past master at Canoga Lodge and the president of the building association there for many years. As a result of his extraordinary service to the lodge and Masonic community, John was a recipient of the Hiram Award, one of the highest honors that can be achieved. John was also an active member of the Carpinteria Masonic Lodge #444.
Graveside Service being held Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 1000 hours at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Masonic Charities at: https://www.freemason.org/contribute/masonicCharities.htm or by check or money order to: California Masonic Foundation, Attn: Denise Avila, 1111 California St. San Francisco, CA 94108.
