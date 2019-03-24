Resources
More Obituaries for John Smathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hayden Smathers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Hayden Smathers Obituary
John Hayden Smathers

Camarillo, CA

John passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 12, 1931 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He worked for the State of California for 37 years retiring in 1986. He is survived by his wife Wanda of 72 years. Daughter Denise Newton, son in law Terry, sons Dennis Smathers and Danny Smathers, grandsons Jason Newton(JoAnn Hill) Josh Newton, great- grandson Jace Newton. His passing will forever leave a void in our family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.