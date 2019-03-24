|
John Hayden Smathers
Camarillo, CA
John passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 12, 1931 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He worked for the State of California for 37 years retiring in 1986. He is survived by his wife Wanda of 72 years. Daughter Denise Newton, son in law Terry, sons Dennis Smathers and Danny Smathers, grandsons Jason Newton(JoAnn Hill) Josh Newton, great- grandson Jace Newton. His passing will forever leave a void in our family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019