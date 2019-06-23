|
John Hop
Artesia - November 16, 1922 to June 1, 2019
It is with sadness that the family of John Hop announces that on June 1st he passed away peacefully at the Artesia Christian Home from natural causes at age 96.
John was born in Rock Valley, Iowa. His parents, Art and Johanna Hop moved to the United States from Holland in 1905. In 1936, they moved from Iowa to Artesia, California which used to be known as Dairy Valley. John had 6 siblings and they all worked on the dairy growing up.
In 1945, John met and married the love of his life, Jean and they had 5 children, James, David, Gloria, Irene and Ralph. In 1956, John started his own dairy along with his Brother, Ralph in Oxnard. In 1960, John's brother Ralph and his wife, Blanche were killed in a tragic automobile accident and John continued to run the dairy with the help of his children until 1971 when he sold the dairy and retired as a young man. John and Jean were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard and John sang in the choir. John also loved to golf and he was a member of the Saticoy Country Club. John and Jean loved to travel and play golf in Hawaii, the Caribbean and Europe and also enjoyed travelling in their motor home across the country. Jean passed away in 2001.
John is survived by his son David, daughter Gloria and son Ralph and his 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, his brother Harold, brother Art, sister Jeannette and sister Joanne.
The family has planned a private memorial.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019