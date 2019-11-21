|
John (Jack) J. Harris
Camarillo - John (Jack) J. Harris, 96, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Camarillo CA. Per his request no services were held. The immediate family gathered in Salem, Oregon to celebrate his life on October 13, 2019.
Jack was born in Seattle, WA on July 7, 1923. The family moved to the greater Los Angeles area in the mid 1930's and he remained in California for the rest of his life.
Jack proudly served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and attended basic training at Coyote Point and Officer Training at Kings Point. He returned to Los Angeles in 1946 and attended UCLA where he earned his bachelor's degree in economics and was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He then joined his father, John L. Harris, as a self-employed Examiner of Question Documents. This became his lifelong career and one that he truly loved. Jack was a founding member of the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners. He examined and testified in more than 1,000 cases during his career and taught questioned documents at Cal State Los Angeles and USC.
Jack was a member of the Camarillo Rotary Club and a member of the Las Posas Country Club where he enjoyed his love of golf. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Johnson, his two daughters, Linda (Jerry) Lenhard and Pattie (Ed) Grove, five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Camarillo Rotary Foundation, Inc., PO Box 171, Camarillo, CA 93011-0171. Please show the donation as Jack Harris Rotary Scholarship.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019