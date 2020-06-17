John Joseph Mitchell
Ventura County - John Joseph Mitchell, age 83, of Ventura County, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island.
John had three childhood dreams: to become a Marine, a newspaper reporter, and a Dad.
He graduated from La Salle Academy in Providence, R.I., in 1954 and then took classes at Rhode Island College for 2 years. In 1956, he made it into the Marines, his main stations being Okinawa and 29 Palms, CA. He was on active duty for 3 years followed by 3 years of Ready Reserve (1956 - 1962). It was in 29 Palms that he got a taste of working on a newspaper as Associate Editor of the "Observation Post," the base newspaper.
Towards the end of 1959, John began working at CBS Television City, typing TV scripts. It was there that he met Celeste Cosby. They had 3 children and raised them in the Miracle Mile District and San Fernando Valley. After leaving CBS Television in 1968, he went on to work as a book editor.
After his divorce in 1979, he fell in love with Ventura County and moved to Thousand Oaks, CA.
In 1981, he began working for The Thousand Oaks New Chronicle. In 1996, the newspaper merged with The Ventura Star Press. Throughout the years, he was a writer for various sections of the newspaper. He loved interviewing people and learning about their lives. Sharing their stories was important to him, and seeing them in print gave him a feeling of satisfaction. After retiring in 2006, he said, "Newspapers have been an important part of my life. I've conducted many, many interviews and written many, many stories over the years. I miss that and the atmosphere of a busy newsroom."
In many ways, John was a throwback to the 1930's/1940's; he was a WWII buff, loved the movies and music of that time, and had a genuine love of old-time radio. He was a documentarian of his family, filming and taking photos from the time his firstborn could crawl, all the way into the age of video and beyond. He also enjoyed tape-recording family members and events. He had a good-natured sense of humor and loved coffee ice cream well before it became popular.
As an adult, he frequently made trips to his home state, Rhode Island, and often brought his daughters along. His favorite time of year to visit was Autumn and he loved being around a multitude of relatives. He immersed himself in the history of New England and all of it's natural beauty. Walks around Walden Pond in Massachusetts was always a must.
In his past, John was very involved with the groups "Divorced and Separated Catholics" and "Agoraphobia/Anxiety Support Group." He was on the Board of Trustees for the Stage Coach Inn and enjoyed playing Mr. Newbury at their fundraising events. He was a lover of the Oxnard/Ventura beaches and harbors.
He was a gift to his children; a calming voice, patient, supportive and loving.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Denise Mitchell of Woodland Hills, Jennifer Gibson of Valencia and Allyson Mitchell of North Hills. Fortunately, they have inherited many of their father's traits. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
A Catholic mass and memorial are planned for the future. Please contact the family for info.
Donations can be made to Dementia Society of America and the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.