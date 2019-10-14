Resources
John Leslie Ohngren Iii


1948 - 2019
John Leslie Ohngren, III

Oxnard - (February 5, 1948 - October 12, 2019)

Johnny "O" as he was known, grew up in the San Fernando Valley in the days when you played outside until dark, did your chores, worked hard in school and made the best of every situation. He was an outstanding high school baseball player and played on the first instructional farm team of the San Francisco Giants. All of that was interrupted by the call from Uncle Sam. As a member of the 25th Tropic Light Infantry Division, U.S. Army, he served in Viet Nam in 1968-1969, and survived the second Tet Offensive attack at Cu Chi.

After the military he married and had one child, his beloved Nikki Scott, (husband Tom Scott). Nikki is mom to "Papa's" amazing grandkids, Sarah and Trevor Scott.

John enjoyed a successful career in manufacturing sales and earned many sales achievement awards.

He was the funniest one in the family and we can all tell stories of his famous or infamous pranks! His kind heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed by Nikki, Tom, Sarah, and Trevor. He also leaves behind loving sisters Jan (Dave Paris) and Linda (Gary Sewall), brother Ron (Setsuko Yoncich) and his darling mother Geri Pobjoy. He will be forever in the hearts of nieces and nephews, Fred, Kristen, Joe, Mike, Kenny, Raymond, and Sylvia. A Family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
