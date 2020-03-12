|
John M. Lemeron
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, John M. Lemeron, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 89. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce of 68 years, his children Brenda McWilliams, Joe Lemeron, and Rita Moen, 9 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He was born on May 16, 1930 in Lawrenceville, Illinois to parents Lorene (Pinkstaff) Lemeron and Edward Lemeron. He graduated from Lawrenceville High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years with a year in Korea. During his time in the Air Force he was an Electronics Technician Instructor at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois. He married Joyce Haigh of Newbury Park, CA on September 2, 1951. He retired after 39 years from Naval Station Point Mugu where he was an Electronic Technician. He also designed a cost saving product for the U.S. Navy. John was dedicated to giving blood, and helping out at Tri Counties Blood Bank, and United Blood Services, and was a devoted member of Bethany Chapel Assembly of God Church, Oxnard for 40 years. John loved talking to people, playing with animals, watching birds, playing ping pong and riding his bike long distances. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 p.m., Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo with a reception to follow at Horizon Baptist Church, 4098 Calle Tesoro, Unit D, Camarillo. Pastor Mark Terry of Bethany Chapel Assembly of God will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. Flowers can be sent to Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and donations can be sent to . John's family and friends will always remember his infectious smile, and friendly/teasing personality. He will be greatly missed!
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020