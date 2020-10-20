John Martin BoggioOxnard - On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, John Martin Boggio, 79, dedicated husband and father of three passed away in Oxnard, California. He was comforted and surrounded by his family after a stoic and courageous battle with cancer. John was fondly referred to as "Papa" by his family.John was born on October 26, 1940 in Laurium, Michigan. He attended University of Detroit High School and enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 19. He was selected for an elite commissioned officers program at Purdue University, the Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program. He met and later married Carol Anne Rothman McMorris in 1965. After earning his Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering at Purdue, John attained a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from Monterey Naval Postgraduate School in 1973. He served in the US Naval Submarine Force as an electronics technician on the USS Piper and as a line officer on the USS Sailfish and the SSBN Robet E Lee. He was the Commanding Officer of San Nicolas Island and was stationed at the Office of Naval Research, London.Together they raised three daughters, Barbara, Donna, and Deborah and his military career of 27 years took their family around the world. John then embarked on a second career with Rockwell and Boeing Aerospace.John had a deep commitment to caring for his family. He and his wife of 55 years helped raise and provide for their nine grandchildren, supporting each of their goals and dreams. He had a strong dedication to his Catholic faith and a passion for music and song. He and Carol were choir members at their Church as well as the Gold Coast Choir. One of their most memorable events was performing at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. They were also active members of the St Anthony's Parish.John is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Barbara Boggio, (spouse Lisa Rhodes), Donna Brocke, (spouse Jason Brocke) and Deborah Boggio, brother Robert Boggio, niece Suzanne Boggio-Katz, several cousins, and grandchildren Andrew O'Donnell, Cody O'Donnell, (spouse Becca O'Donnell), Madison O'Donnell, Dominick Boggio, Rhiannon Vail-Boggio, Cameryn Boggio-Shean, Joseph Vail-Boggio, Addiena Vail-Boggio, Nicholas Brocke.Rosary, viewing and mass: Thursday October 22nd from 10am to 12pm at St Anthony's Church, OxnardInternment: Monday, November 2nd at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard at 10am