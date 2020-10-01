1/
John Merle Forster Iii
John Merle Forster III

Bakersfield - John Merle Forster III was 85 yrs old when he passed away on September 27, 2020 in Bakersfield, Ca from natural causes.

John was born on April 26, 1935 in Ventura, Ca. He lived in Ojai, Greenfield, and Fillmore, Ca.

John graduated from Nordhoff High School in Ojai, Ca and Ventura College in Ventura, Ca.

John worked for the US Forestry for 30 yrs and retired from there. He enjoyed being outdoors.

John enjoyed his trains and building items with wood and crafts. He also loved to travel. He enjoyed watching all types of sports; his favorite teams were the 49ers, Angels, and his kids' sports.

John is survived by his wife, Sharon Foster; his brother, Eugene Putnam; his children John Forster and Wendy Ortiz; and other children, also 4 grandchildren, other grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, other great grandchildren, and family and friends.

He was preceded in death by Father John M. Foster II, Mother Dorothy Putnam, and Brother Donald Putnam.

John will be laid to rest at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
