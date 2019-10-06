|
John Patrick ("Pat") Newton, 80, of Ventura, California, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2019, surrounded by his children. Pat was born in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada to Myrtle and Jack Newton on December 19, 1938.
Pat moved to Southern California in 1960 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1961. He was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1963. In 1964, he and his father opened a family business - Newton Building Materials, located in Saticoy - which was in operation for almost 50 years. Pat was a member of the Free Masons, and was installed as Master of Poinsettia Lodge #633 in 1970. He loved to golf and his membership in The Saticoy Club (formerly Saticoy Country Club) spanned over 50 years. Pat was a member of Ranchero Vistadores ("RV") for 40 years, serving on the Board as Treasurer and El Presidente of Campo Adolpho. He also was editor of the News and Views RV newsletter starting in 1985. Throughout his life Pat was an avid ice hockey fan, as well as a player in his younger years, and went to many LA Kings games with friends and family.
Pat is survived by daughters Noelle Newton and Brooke Lindsay Newton, son JP Newton, and grandchildren Elizabeth Blakeslee, Benjamin Blakeslee and Bazil Newton. He was the oldest of his six siblings - Peggy Stanwood, Carol Olivera, Darlene Cody, Michael Newton, Gary Newton and Maureen Eliot, and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm at The Saticoy Club, 4450 Clubhouse Drive, Somis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019