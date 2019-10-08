|
|
John Patrick Reyes Sr.
Oxnard - John Patrick Reyes Sr., 86, entered into eternal rest Wednesday September 18, 2019. in Oxnard after a lengthy illness. He was born June 24, 1933 in Los Angeles, California. A Ventura County resident for 80 years.
John enjoyed his time alone listening to oldies but goodies and watching Lakers game just as much as he did riding the city bus around town. He was a proud Korean War Veteran.
Mr. Reyes is preceded in death by his parents; Cresencio Reyes and Maria Marquez, Brother Jesus Reyes and sisters Emily and Gloria.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Q. Reyes, Daughter Denise Q. Reyes Soto, Son John Jr. Reyes, Granddaughter, Venessa Reyes, Grandson Martin Jr. Soto III, Great Grandson Martin Jr. Soto IV, 3 sisters Virginia, Josie and Helen, Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
The family will be receiving guests Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Mortuary from 1:00pm to 9:00pm. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel (805)487-4911
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019