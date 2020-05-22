|
John Patrick Riordan
Simi Valley - On the evening of May 9th, 2020, John Patrick Riordan, a resident of Simi Valley for over 50 years, passed away peacefully after a life well-lived.
Born on October 7, 1927 in the mining town of Jerome, Arizona to John Stephen Riordan and Nellie Connolly Riordan; John lived a happy life sharing love and laughter with his three older sisters and his younger brother. His story was a prime example of The Greatest Generation; as a standout football and basketball player in high school, serving in the Army Air Corps at the end World War II, working in the mines of Jerome, to an eventual 40 year career in the film industry as the head of the Sound Editorial Department for MGM Studios that led to an Academy Award nomination in 1976.
John went by many names by those who loved him; J.P.R., Uncle Donk, Papa, and Dad. Each one of those names had a special meaning to him and the ones who used them. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his large Irish family and close friends. Whether it be St. Patrick's Day parties, birthdays, or family reunions; his joy was felt and shared by all of those around him. And, that is a gift that will be carried on by his family.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and his three older sisters; Peggy Riordan, Elizabeth Walker, and Eileen Sullivan. He is survived by his younger brother and best friend Neil Riordan, his children John (Sherry), Gary, Roberta Marshall (Neil), and Andrew (Jennifer), his grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews all of whom he truly loved.
John's family would like to thank the good people of Adventist Health Simi Valley and all of the caretakers and staff at The Foothills at Simi Valley. It was through your grace and kindness that made his transition from this life as dignified as possible during these challenging times.
Plans for a service will be postponed until it is deemed safe to gather in large groups, and friends and family can meet again to celebrate the life of John Riordan.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020