|
|
John Paul Agnew
- - John Paul Agnew, 62, of Ventura County, CA, passed away on June 30, 2019. John was born on October 11, 1956, in Los Angeles, CA. In 2004, he survived a double amputation surgery, requiring him to use a wheelchair for mobility. John used these experiences to encourage many others with disabilities to adapt and keep going. He spent much of his time at the Oxnard Beach exercising, meeting new people, and watching the waves. Prior to 2004, he was an active surfer and an accomplished guitarist in several bands throughout Ventura County. He loved animals and took care of many local stray cats. He is survived by his daughters Lauren Agnew of Philadelphia, PA, Danielle Agnew of Oakland, CA, his sister Linda Sorensen of Honolulu, Hi, and his brother Steve Colvin, of Oxnard, CA. His ashes are to be spread out to sea.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 26, 2019