John R. Tomec
- - John Richard Tomec passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2019.
John was born in New Jersey in 1931 to Richard and Evelyn Tomec. After graduating from Haverford College, he served in the US Army in the Counter Intelligence Corps. John received his medical degree from the New York Medical College. He completed his internship and surgical residency at Mountainside Hospital. It was here that he met his future wife, Dorothy (Sawicki). He went on to complete his Orthopedic Fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Within a year after moving to California, John joined Dr. Paul Yen's orthopedic practice in Thousand Oaks. He became the second orthopedic surgeon in the Conejo Valley. Specializing in sports medicine, he was very involved in youth, college and professional sports. He served as the team physician at California Lutheran College from 1967 to 1992 and never missed a football game in those 24 years. For 20 years, he worked as the orthopedic consultant and Medical Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp.
Outside of his practice, John was involved in various community programs including Community Leaders Club and his children's club and high school swim teams. He donated countless hours serving on committees that were instrumental in the building of Los Robles and Westlake Hospitals. In 2006, California Lutheran inducted John into the University's Athletic Hall of Fame, highlighting his dedication and service.
After retiring, John and Dottie enjoyed traveling, visiting their children, family and friends, and spending time fishing at Lake Nacimiento. John transferred his surgical skills into his love for woodworking. His garage became Santa's Work Shop, where he created beautiful and one-of-a-kind heirlooms for his family. His garage contained every tool you could imagine, and if they didn't make what he needed, he would make it himself.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dottie; his sister Gail; his wonderful children, Scott, Karen and Kristen; and his four incredible granddaughters, Stephanie, Sydney, Kayleigh and Alexa.
Donations in John's honor can be made to: California Lutheran University: Dr. John R Tomec Endowed Scholarship
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019