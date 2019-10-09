|
John Rex Gilbertson
Oxnard - John Rex Gilbertson, 82, passed away peacefully in his home on September 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was born August 3, 1937 in Los Angeles, California to Nellie Mae and John Rex Gilbertson, Sr.
John lived his entire life in the greater Los Angeles area. He attended Franklin High School, Occidental College, USC, UCLA, and CSUN earning Master's degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science. John and his wife, Jeannine Gilbertson, were married for 59 years. They met at Lockheed Aerospace in Burbank. John retired from Lockheed after working more than 30 years. He rose through the ranks, first at Rye Canyon, then Skunkworks in Burbank and eventually led the "Company of the Future." John loved calculating and planning, staying ahead of computing technology that saw slide rules, punch cards, mainframes and personal computers. John also loved the Lord and attended church faithfully. He served as an Elder and on the Board of Education at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. John and Jeannine raised two sons and a daughter in Granada Hills. John's favorite pastimes included camping and fishing with friends and family. In 2001, John and Jeannine retired to "the beach house" on Silver Strand Beach in Oxnard, California.
John is survived by his wife, Jeannine, his children John Michael, Jacqueline, Matthew, his brothers James and Larry, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Service will be held at Forest Lawn, Glendale on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
