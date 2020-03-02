|
John Richard Salemi
Ventura - John Richard Salemi, 72 years old, lived in Ventura, Ca., and passed away on February 25, 2020, in Ventura, Ca. John was born in Chicago, Illinois at Cook County Hospital to Amelia and Roy Salemi on June 19, 1947. He graduated from Gordon Tech High School in 1965 after having earned recognition as a National Merit Scholar for Illinois and earning a George M. Pullman Educational Foundation Scholarship. John attended Michigan State University and was accepted into UCLA Medical School for the fall of 1969. He completed 3 years and a fellowship but chose a different route and parlayed his education into Medicolegal research. John was a master of many things, but is most remembered and loved for his wonderful stories, his amazing abilities as a chef, his love for gardening, and his passion for history, books, wine, as well as very good Olive Oils. His favorite book series was Patrick O'Brians "Aubrey Maturin" series.
John was a long time Scout Master, helping to found Troop 179 in Ventura, Ca. He started as an assistant Scout Master and went on to become Scout Master of Troop 179. He is remembered with gratitude and love by all for his guidance, wisdom, mentorship, and teachings over the years. John was also a soccer referee for many years for AYSO and many local school districts.
John is survived by his daughter Christina Khatri of Camarillo, Ca, his son Thomas Salemi of Belleville, Mi, his grandson Kian Jon Khatri, his granddaughter Haily Khatri, his wife Valana Schomer, his son-in-law Amit Khatri, his daughter-in-law Jamie Scarbrough, his mother-in-law Anne Deri, his brother-in-law Bill Rundell, his sister-in-law Debbie Rundell, his brother-in-law Larry Hawkins, and his sister-in-law Linda Hawkins. He is preceded in death by his brother Leroy Salemi, his mother Amelia Salemi, his father Roy Salemi, and his beloved dog King.
A Viewing will be held at 9:30 am on March 6, 2020 with Funeral Services at 10:30am at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020