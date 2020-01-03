|
John Richard "Van" VanBuskirk
1933 to 2019
John Richard VanBuskirk, age 86, passed away from natural causes on December 21, 2019; with family members at his hospital bedside.
Van was born in Stockton, MO to Lyman R. and Ida C. VanBuskirk.
At Stockton High School he participated in several sports, including the football team, and played the sousaphone in the band.
Van graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri School of Mines at Rolla, MO. Then he promptly began working in missile-testing programs for the Pacific Missile Test Center at Point Mugu, CA. Eventually he was the Program Manager for several different missile systems over a 33 year career.
Van had a passion for being involved with outdoor activities; and was always planning for the next camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, or skin diving adventure; with friends and family. He encouraged his children's involvement in school, music, and sports. He was a coach for his sons' youth baseball teams, and his daughter's softball team. He was an Eagle Scout.
Van took on leadership roles for several clubs and organizations he was involved with, often serving for a term as President with many of them.
Dad loved to play card games and board games with his family and friends, but demanded that conversation be kept to a minimum, and he did not tolerate and "goofing off".
Van had owned several hunting dogs over his lifetime, with his favorite being Annie; a German Shorthaired Pointer that accompanied him on many hunting and camping trips.
Van was a guy who said what he felt, and we will always love and respect him for his blunt honesty.
Van is survived by his beloved wife Joann VanBuskirk (of 62 years), son David VanBuskirk (Ellen), son Ronald VanBuskirk (Laura), son Daniel VanBuskirk, daughter Linda Danner (Gene), 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren; and his sister Carol R. Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parent Lyman R. VanBuskirk and Ida C. Boss, his brother Lyman F. VanBuskirk, his sister Wilma J. Nice, his daughter Laura A. Riewerts, and grandson Christopher S. VanBuskirk.
A Celebration of Life will be held and Camarillo - Griffin Family Funeral Chapel, 1075 E. Daily Dr. Camarillo, on Wednesday, January 8th at 1:00 pm., and his cremated remains will be scattered in the hills where he hunted most often. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Food Pantry in your area or the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020