John Sharp
John Sharp passed on to his eternal home in heaven on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 76. He was kind, giving and totally devoted to his family and friends. He lived in Camarillo since 1969.
John was born in Berkeley, CA on June 3, 1943 and eventually moved to Oxnard, where he attended grammar school through high school, graduating in 1961. He then attended California State University at Los Angeles and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration on July 29, 1966. Afterwards, he went on to spend 6 years in the Marine Corps Reserves. He spent the rest of his life filled with pride in being able to call himself a Marine.
He married his college sweetheart, Linda 52 years ago. They had two sons, Christopher and Eric. Nothing matched the pride he had in his sons. As adults, each married and the family began to grow. Chris and his wife Amy have two children, Kyle and Emily. Eric and his wife Kathryn have three sons, Evan, Miles and Blake. John's greatest love, passion, and joy centered on his family and his beloved dog Marmalade.
John worked for Procter and Gamble for 33 years as a financial planner and later as a project planner. During his time there, he also did volunteer work for United Way, co-chairing their task force on the homeless. He threw his heart and soul into these efforts. He became an effective and respected speaker as he actively raised funds for the cause.
John was a great lover of history. He became a docent at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for 8 years. He felt so privileged to do this work and had such incredible respect for Ronald Reagan and love for his co-workers.
He loved sports of all kinds. He always had one sport or another to engage in, from football in college, handball, tennis, running marathons, and eventually golf. Golf gave him years of joy and precious time with dear friends. He spent several years as a referee in adult soccer. He was a huge, lifelong fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, which began with his Oklahoma born father, then passed to his sons, and today, generations later, to his grandchildren.
His parents, John F. and Clara Sharp, preceded John in death. He leaves behind cousins, Butch, Shawn, Shelley, Jamie, Jennifer and Jeff.
John will continue to live through his love and generosity in all those he touched.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2pm at the Las Posas Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to the City of Hope, Duarte, at donate.cityofhope.org
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 20 to Mar. 1, 2020