John Thomas Schick
Simi Valley, CA
John Thomas Schick was born in Canton, Ohio and was a longtime resident in Simi Valley since 1974. He is survived by his loving wife Vivian Schick and his children Joan, Jeffrey and his grandchildren Amy and Brian as well as great-grandchildren Evan and Claire.
John served with pride in the U.S. Army during the Normandy Invasion of Omaha Beach. He was awarded a Purple Heart and World War II Victory Medal with Bronze Arrowhead. He fought throughout Northern France and into Germany and was honored by France for his courage and devotion to their liberation and was a member of HQ. and HQ. Co. 5th Engineer Special Brigade at the time the Croix de Guerre with Palm Leaf was awarded to that organization by the French Government. John was recently appointed a 'Chevalier" (Knight) of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by French President Macron in October of 2018 for his dedication to the liberation of their country.
John Graduated from The Ohio State University and remained a lifelong, devoted "Buckeye" fan.
After John retired as a Controller from Bell and Howell, to keep himself busy he went to work at Vons Supermarket for another 20 years making many, many lifelong friends along the way. John was also very actively involved with Simi Valley Senior Club and Rancho Simi Club and very much enjoyed taking his beautiful wife Vivian on many, many wonderful and exciting cruises.
John will be remembered as a fun loving, adventurous, Fox News loving, dedicated Buckeye football fan and adoring husband.
There will be a funeral service with military honors at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 5, 2019