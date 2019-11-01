|
|
John Van Mannekes
Ventura - John Van Mannekes, 51, of Ventura, CA, passed away on October 30, 2019. John was born in Glendale, CA to John and Astrid Van Mannekes on August 18, 1968. He worked as a Firefighter for the City of Ventura for 21 years before retiring due to ALS. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Van Mannekes, sons Jonathan and Jamison, Mother, Astrid Van Mannekes, and sister, Wendy Reilly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ventura Fire Foundation at venturafirefoundation.org.
Memorial services will be held at LifeWay Baptist Church, 673 W. Santa Paula Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019