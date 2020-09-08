John Weigle



Oxnard - April 10, 1941-Aug. 3, 2020



John Weigle had a double life.



By late afternoons and into the night he edited reporters' stories and proofread pages for the Ventura County Star.



Days off and morning hours were spent giving back to the community where he was raised.



For more than four decades, beginning with the Star Free-Press, Weigle was one of the paper's cornerstones.



A wordsmith? Of course! Where he excelled most was that as a punctuation specialist. Ask the question: "To comma or not to comma?" and he might surprise you with an apostrophe instead.



On his desk and on shelves behind his desk were an assortment of books on various subjects including grammar and geography, long obtained before the world of Google. (There was a rumor that Weigle packed away extra books into his car)



Weigle always had the latest Associated Press stylebooks and up-to-the-minute changes ranging from new words to new capitalization. He passed all of his cutting edge knowledge of the English language to fellow copy editors and reporters.



As one reporter recalled, "He was always a delight to talk to and glean information from. You never left a conversation with him without learning something new every time."



During his time with the Star, Weigle wrote columns about his longtime hobby of stamp collecting.



The columns continued after Weigle's retirement from the paper in 2011. So did his editing as he pored over club newsletters for the Ventura County Philatelic Society, the Federated Philatelic Clubs of Southern California and Channel Islands PC Users Group.



Subjects of his frequent philatelic stories included the postal history of Ventura County.



He volunteered for the Youth Stamp Fair and the Anacapa Middle School Stamp Club.



And if that wasn't enough to occupy his time, Weigle was a member of the Sunrise Optimist Club of Ventura.



He was born to Ralph Sedgewick Weigle and Mary Elizabeth Craven in Ventura. He died on Aug. 3 in Oxnard. Weigle is survived by his brother James Ray Weigle of Tooele, Utah, and James' children. He had a half brother Dick Craven Hope, who died in 2004.



His ashes will be scattered at sea.









