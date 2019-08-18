|
|
John Willard Wissinger
Camarillo - John Willard Wissinger was born on January 18th, 1926 in Perrysville, Ohio to John C. and Shirley P. Wissinger. He was the second of four children. Having grown up on the farm, John graduated high school early at the age of sixteen and began working three jobs to afford college. He played an alto and tenor saxophone in a high school community and in swing bands of the day. He started attending the University of Pittsburgh at seventeen until he enrolled in the Navy. He was a pharmacists' mate in the Korean War. After serving two years John attended Indiana University to receive his chemical engineering degree. Already having a daughter, Cheryl, he married Myrna Womack who had two sons, Greg and Gail. He furthered his education while attending Ohio Northern University with his father, where he achieved his law degree.
He worked through various jobs within his degree certifications including the following; Rubber, drug and steel casting chemist, motor, metal and missile engineer, diode, and electric circuit and space product engineer. While on his last job at Northrop in Newberry Park, California, he studied at home after work for one year to become an attorney. After passing the bar exam in his first attempt, he was hired on as a district attorney at the Ventura County Court House. John then opened and held his own practice in Oxnard, California with wife Myrna as his legal secretary and they were quite the team.
Before settling in Camarillo, California in 1962, his work took him and his family from Indiana, to Phoenix, Arizona, to Mountain View, California, and Ridgefield, Connecticut. After four years in Camarillo John found his dream home in Somis, California. He loved his huge garden and raising farm animals. His favorite of all was building homemade incubators to hatch the Somis Rancher's and local farmer's rare and exotic bird eggs. In retirement, John also built small incubators for many local Camarillo grade schools for the Easter hatch to the Delight of many students.
John and Myrna retired to Huntington Indiana to be closer to his younger brother George, but three years of cold weather brought them back to Camarillo. In his closing years, he mastered the woodworking art of Intarsia. He produced over 150 masterpieces that are still hanging on the walls of family and friends today. John is survived by his daughter Cheryl Potter, stepson Gail Womack and three grandchildren, Cody, Zachary and Katelynn Womack as well as many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to his gracious and beloved caregivers, Katelynn, Terry and Regina. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019