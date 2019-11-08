|
|
John "Jack" Willey
October 16, 1927 - November 2, 2019
Jack Willey was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed so very much by his family and friends. Jack was the son of Paul and Viola Willey and raised in Avalon, PA near Pittsburgh. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII and served again during the Korean war. After WWII, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Mathematics and minor in Geology. He loved geology, meteorology and astronomy. Jack worked as a geophysicist which took him and his wife, Ann, to almost every state in the US. They moved 37 times over the course of their marriage. Of all the places that he and Ann lived, they truly loved Ventura, CA. They lived near Ventura in the late 60s and again in the early 80s. When he retired, they moved back to Ventura for good in 1986. Outside of work, he enjoyed woodworking, playing music, fishing, and golf. After Ann passed away, Jack spent a great deal of quality time at the Ventura YMCA whose staff and patrons were like a second family to him. Along with the YMCA, his fantastic neighbors helped him adjust to life without Ann and gave him purpose. He loved all of his family and in-laws, and was always so happy to be part of family gatherings. He especially loved doing things for his grandchildren and was as proud of them as any grandpa could be. Jack was a modest, humble man that was soft spoken yet had a keen sense of humor. An avid reader, he always kept abreast of current events until his last year when he was most content watching the Dodgers and visiting the Ventura marina. Jack passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his entire family. Inspired by his late sister, Libby Duff, and in keeping with his wishes, he has donated his body to the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA for the purpose of advancing medical science and research. Jack firmly believed this final gesture would benefit others even after he has gone. He is survived by his son Michael, daughter in-law Robin and his two grandchildren Austin and Ashlyn.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019