John William Bailey, Jr.
Santa Paula - John W. Bailey, Jr. was born on May 31, 1925 to John and Alva Bailey in Goodson Missouri. John passed on to heaven at the age of 95 on June 26, 2020. John was the fifth of the eight children in the family.
John moved to Santa Paula as a young boy in 1934. When he was 17 years old, his father reluctantly, but proudly, gave his approval for John to enlist in the Navy to serve his country in World War II. His skills and compassion for others was obvious, so John was quickly promoted to a Corpsman. He served with the 1st Marine Division, through major battles in the South Pacific, including Peleliu, and Okinawa. He took great pride in serving to help the wounded, and especially in helping to identify all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so their family could be appropriately notified. John received several accommodations and awards for his Corpsman service and was honorably discharged when the War was won and his service completed. Much later in life John documented his military experience in a book that he wrote called "Islands of Death, Islands of Victory".
After his discharge, John returned home to Santa Paula, where his sister Wanda had introduced him to the love of his life Naomi Driver. They were happily married for 73 years, and had four children, two boys and two girls.
John originally started working in the oil fields, until he decided to work for himself. He started a home appliance repair service, initially in Santa Paula, then later moved it to Ventura. When the opportunity arrived to start an appliance sales store John and his brother Wayne went in business together. The brothers and their wives owned and operated Home Appliance Service on Main Street in Ventura until his retirement.
Family, God, and Country were John's priorities and that is what guided him throughout his adult life. He was a charter member of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Santa Paula, and continued to attend church until he was physically unable to do so. John was also a proud life time member of the Santa Paula VFW, and 1st Marine Division Association where he enjoyed the company of his fellow veterans. John's family meant everything to him and he to them. He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather.
John had a large welcoming family in heaven. He was preceded in death, by his parents, John and Alva Bailey; his brothers, Evert, Edwand, Glen, and Doran Bailey; his sister Vera Griffin; his daughter Joan Bates (Gary); his son John D. Bailey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
John is survived by his wife Naomi Bailey; sister Wanda Davenport; brother Wayne Bailey; son Steven Bailey (Jan); daughter Brenda Cummings (Chuck); Grandchildren Brendan and Sheena Cummings; Great Grandson Aiden Cummings; Granddaughter Sherleen Valenzuela (Larry); Great Grandchildren Michael Servin, David Servin, Rachel Lenore Johnstone (Mark), Isaac and Lauren Valenzuela; Grandson Bryan Caples (Amy); Great Grandchildren, Zackeree, Jaykob, Madison and Mackenzie Caples; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Wendell Bailey who was like a son to John.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Tushla for his kind and excellent care. Also special thanks to Livingston Nurses, especially nurse Courtney Wallace for their compassionate help through John's transitioning to heaven.
Because of the restrictions currently in place, the full celebration of life will not be possible at this time. A private burial will be held with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Santa Paula VFW in John's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Santa Paula - John W. Bailey, Jr. was born on May 31, 1925 to John and Alva Bailey in Goodson Missouri. John passed on to heaven at the age of 95 on June 26, 2020. John was the fifth of the eight children in the family.
John moved to Santa Paula as a young boy in 1934. When he was 17 years old, his father reluctantly, but proudly, gave his approval for John to enlist in the Navy to serve his country in World War II. His skills and compassion for others was obvious, so John was quickly promoted to a Corpsman. He served with the 1st Marine Division, through major battles in the South Pacific, including Peleliu, and Okinawa. He took great pride in serving to help the wounded, and especially in helping to identify all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so their family could be appropriately notified. John received several accommodations and awards for his Corpsman service and was honorably discharged when the War was won and his service completed. Much later in life John documented his military experience in a book that he wrote called "Islands of Death, Islands of Victory".
After his discharge, John returned home to Santa Paula, where his sister Wanda had introduced him to the love of his life Naomi Driver. They were happily married for 73 years, and had four children, two boys and two girls.
John originally started working in the oil fields, until he decided to work for himself. He started a home appliance repair service, initially in Santa Paula, then later moved it to Ventura. When the opportunity arrived to start an appliance sales store John and his brother Wayne went in business together. The brothers and their wives owned and operated Home Appliance Service on Main Street in Ventura until his retirement.
Family, God, and Country were John's priorities and that is what guided him throughout his adult life. He was a charter member of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Santa Paula, and continued to attend church until he was physically unable to do so. John was also a proud life time member of the Santa Paula VFW, and 1st Marine Division Association where he enjoyed the company of his fellow veterans. John's family meant everything to him and he to them. He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather.
John had a large welcoming family in heaven. He was preceded in death, by his parents, John and Alva Bailey; his brothers, Evert, Edwand, Glen, and Doran Bailey; his sister Vera Griffin; his daughter Joan Bates (Gary); his son John D. Bailey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
John is survived by his wife Naomi Bailey; sister Wanda Davenport; brother Wayne Bailey; son Steven Bailey (Jan); daughter Brenda Cummings (Chuck); Grandchildren Brendan and Sheena Cummings; Great Grandson Aiden Cummings; Granddaughter Sherleen Valenzuela (Larry); Great Grandchildren Michael Servin, David Servin, Rachel Lenore Johnstone (Mark), Isaac and Lauren Valenzuela; Grandson Bryan Caples (Amy); Great Grandchildren, Zackeree, Jaykob, Madison and Mackenzie Caples; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Wendell Bailey who was like a son to John.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Tushla for his kind and excellent care. Also special thanks to Livingston Nurses, especially nurse Courtney Wallace for their compassionate help through John's transitioning to heaven.
Because of the restrictions currently in place, the full celebration of life will not be possible at this time. A private burial will be held with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Santa Paula VFW in John's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.