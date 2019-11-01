|
Johnnie "Louise" Crabb
Johnnie "Louise" Crabb, 92, went home to her Lord on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at her home following complications of a heart attack.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Vickie (Greg) Ericson, Tom (Melinda) Crabb, Sharon (Bob) Martinez, son-in-law Adrian DeAngelis, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas "Lee" Crabb, her daughter, Saundra DeAngelis, her parents and 7 siblings.
A Celebration of Louise's life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at Ventura Jubilee Fellowship 2226 Goodyear Ave., with Pastor Leonard DeWitt officiating. Viewing at 10:00 am, service at 11:00.
Arrangements by Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd. Extended info on their website.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019