1/1
Jonathan Jay Wallace
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Jay Wallace

Ventura - Jonathan Jay Wallace left a hole in the hearts of those who loved him when he passed away on July 23, 2020 from intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. While cancer may have stolen his life, it will not remove him from our collective memories nor quash his indelible influence as a husband, father, brother, and friend.

Jon was born in Seattle, WA to Esther and Jack Wallace on April 12, 1955. His brother Jeff was born soon after. The family moved a bit further north and the boys grew up in the woods and streams of Lake Forest Park, WA.

Jon enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1973 and received an honorable discharge in 1974.

Jon's early adult years were spent in the fishing industry, working out of Seattle, the San Juan Islands and Alaska. He lived in Petersburg, Alaska for two years, managing the gear store there for Alaska FISH. Jon's daughter Jessica, although only two years old at the time, visited him in Alaska and remembers helping her Dad fish for halibut and collect crab and shrimp in his free time. He returned to Seattle and remained in the industry until 1989, working for local area gear and net manufacturers Nor'eastern Trawl Systems, Seattle Marine and Gourock Industries.

In 1988, Jon met Jennifer Horn. The couple were inseparable from the start and married in 1989.

In 1993, Jon graduated form the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. While Jon was fascinated with microbiology, it was in high volume computing environments where Jon found his true calling. His second career began in 1995 first as a Systems Administrator and Network Engineer, and later as a Senior Unix System Administrator, Security Engineer, Systems Engineering Manager and finally a Senior Security Engineer. His expertise grew to include configuration management and software distribution, network design and engineering, internet security and firewall administration, intrusion detection, high volume website engineering and operations, and systems and security engineering. Over the course of this fifteen year career, among others, he worked for Sun Microsystems, ATT Wireless, Nordstrom, Saudi Aramco and Amazon.com.

In retirement, Jon was a volunteer Park Guide at Canyonlands National Park, Needles District in San Juan County, UT, and at Arches National Park in Moab, UT. He was a member of the Utah Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Advisory Council as a Rural Library Representative in Moab. He was also a member of Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS, both in Moab.

Jon was a unique individual. His interests were many, and he avidly dove into each new challenge he set for himself. He thrived in the outdoors. He was a nationally certified open water dive instructor and logged over 4,000 dives in his career. He found peace and renewal in the mountains as a hiker, backpacker, rock climber, cross country skier, river rafter and mountain bike rider. Locally, he was an exceptional road bike rider.

Jon is survived by his wife Jennifer Wallace, daughter Jessica (Wade) and grandsons Emmet and Kessler of Puyallup, WA, brother Jeff (Ellen) of Whidbey Island, WA, niece Ashley (Jamie) of Lynnwood, WA and nephew Max (Bridget) of Pullman, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Food Share of Ventura County or a charity of your choice.

No memorial service is planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved