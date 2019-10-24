|
|
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved, Jon. He died suddenly on September 8, at the age of 41, when God called him home. All his grandparents were waiting with open arms to greet him.
Jon leaves emptiness in the hearts of his close-knit family. Survived by his precious daughter, Evelyn; and her mother, Tori, his loving partner; parents, Steve and Marilyn; sister, Missy; aunts and uncle, Karen, Janet and Danny; cousins, Shelly, Nikki (Danny), and Kimmi (Mike) and their children, Zack, Ashley, Chloe, Garrett and Avalon. We love and miss him so.
Jon loved and found the greatest joy in his family. He was a devoted dad. His daughter was the center of his universe and they will remain "besties forever". Jon was a hard-working, outgoing, caring man. Always had a smile to share, kind words to express and willing to help his fellow man. He was a loving and loyal friend.
Jon's life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 1:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 5026 Foothill Road, Carpinteria. Immediately following, lunch will be served and a chance to mingle and share memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army or inquire as to a fund that has been set-up for his daughter.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, 2019