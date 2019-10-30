Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
1926 - 2019
Jose Alvarez Obituary
Jose Alvarez

Ventura - Jose Alvarez, 93, of Ventura, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, October 24, 2019. Jose was born on March 19, 1926 in Los Angeles and was a Ventura resident for 45 years coming from Santa Maria. He was a cement mason for 48 years working for The Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 600. He enjoyed watching the Dodger's baseball games, being outdoors, and going hunting and fishing.

Jose is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jovita, sons; Julio Alvarez and his wife Martha, Antonio "Tony" Alvarez and his wife Diane, both of Ventura, as well as his daughters Rosa Alvarez, of New York, and Amparo Alvarez, of Goleta, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 beginning at 10am in the JOSEPH P REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 757 East Main Street Ventura, followed by Funeral Services in the Funeral Home at 11am. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 30, 2019
