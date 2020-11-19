Jose Angel Lopez



Jose Angel Lopez, 53, beloved husband, son, brother, in-law, and friend, 53, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020.



Jose was born on March 15, 1967 in Calexico, California, to parents Joaquin and Mary Lopez. He was the oldest of 4 siblings; Joaquin Jr., Danny, Patty, and Lupita. He was raised in Calexico until he went to University of Southern California (USC) and earned a degree in Biochemistry. Shortly after graduation Jose began working in a hospital in Calexico until he was soon hired as an Electronic Engineer at Point Mugu. Jose spent the entirety of his career at Point Mugu, loving the work he did and enjoyed those he worked with.



Jose met the love of his life, Dao Khounviseth, in 1995 and they were married at Our Lady Assumption Church in Ventura on August 23, 2003, afterwards living in Camarillo. Jose and Dao were married 17 years until his passing. Along with his wife, Jose loved their cat, Juliette, and Juliette loved Jose. Jose was a devoted Catholic who loved God and the Holy Family with his heart, soul, and mind, and regularly attended mass.



Jose loved his parents, siblings, and in-laws, and was deeply committed to be a one-woman husband to his wife. He frequently enjoyed his wife's cooking, particularly because she is Laotian and he loved Laotian food. Jose was known to be a hard worker, was generous to many, loved and cared for the poor, and had a great sense of humor. Jose enjoyed traveling, experiencing different cultures and food, and was content with all the gifts that God had given him.



Jose is survived by his wife, Dao, his parents, Joaquin and Mary, his siblings, Joaquin Jr., Danny, Patty, and Lupita, and his in-laws. Jose's funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 30 at St. Mary Magdalen Church on 25 N Las Posas Road in Camarillo. The Rosary prayer will be at 9:30, funeral mass will be at 10am, followed by the burial at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery at 2370 N H St. in Oxnard.









