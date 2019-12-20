|
Jose Luis Castellanos
Lancaster - Jose Luis Castellanos born on December 10, 1926 passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Saturday December 14, 2019 in Lancaster, CA. Born in Ocotlan, Jalisco Mexico to Jose & Guadalupe Castellanos and was the eldest of five siblings.
Jose Luis is survived by his wife Hsin-Hsin (Linda), sister Antonia Garcia Oxnard, sons Louie (Connie) Hemet, Jaime (Susan) Vista CA, Jon (Tracy) Buckeye, AZ. Jerry (Matt) of West Hollywood CA, Jeff (Kati) Argyle, TX. Two daughters Sylvia Delgado (Eladio) Hemet, CA and Sonia Frederick (Jim) Hubbard OH. 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends throughout the country and Mexico.
Jose Luis' love for his family was equaled only by his love for this country that he came to as a small child, returning as a 19 yr old determined to find his American Dream. Enlisting in the Korean War following with over 30 years of USAR duties. Jose Luis worked various jobs from truck driver, bus driver, radio announcer (KOXR) to a career change that realized his potential starting as a letter carrier to Regional Postmaster in Pasadena CA from where he retired. He was a sports enthusiast his entire life from participating to coaching his sons and officiating various sports. Jose Luis was instrumental in the original Camarillo Fiestas working closely with the city's first council. In his later years he did what he had dreamt of and worked so hard for by traveling the world with his wife, Hsin-Hsin (Linda).
Viewing will be on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Santa Clara Cemetery Chapel (Oxnard) with a private family viewing from 4:00-4:30 PM followed by a public viewing from 4:30-8:00 PM. The Rosary will be at 6:30 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday December 27, 2019 at Santa Clara Church (Oxnard) with burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery (Oxnard).
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019