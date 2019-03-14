|
Jose Luis Colmenares
Oxnard, CA
Faithful husband, loving father, devoted son, dedicated worker.
Jose was born on September 17th 1965 in Mexicali, Mexico. He was 1 of 9 siblings of Roberto and Arcelia Colmenares. He Passed on February 28th 2019.
Jose came from humble beginnings, His father, an agriculture worker, migrated from Mexico to the beautiful fields of Oxnard, California.
Jose was self taught and was always surrounded by books.
He loved the challenge of taking on complex problems and found satisfaction in a quick resolution.
He worked at Conway Express as a truck driver for 10+ years, while truck driving Jose also pushed himself through the Ventura County Reserve Academy, to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a police officer, however due to a work place injury he had to change fields, he worked briefly at Haydock Junior High School, as a computer lab technician. He then found himself working at Reiter Affiliated companies. He worked with Reiter for over 17 years.
He went from being a truck driver, finishing his career as an IT Director. His first position at Reiter was a help desk technician. He finished his career as that companies IT Director.
He loved his job, wife, kids and his family. He is proceeded in death by his father Roberto Colmenares.
He is survived by his wife Sonia Colmenares, Sons; Joe Jr., Joseph, Brandon, Jonathan, and his beloved and only grandson Michael Colmenares.
He also is survived by his Mother, Arcelia Colmenares, his brothers, Armando, Carlos, Sergio, Robert Colmenares his sisters, Rosa Prado, Lydia, Sonia, and Lorena Colmenares and countless Nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of Jose's life is planned for 6 p.m, Friday, March 15, in the chapel of Camino del Sol Memorial Center, 200 North "C" Street, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 14, 2019