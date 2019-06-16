|
Jose Luis Lopez Martinez
Fillmore - Jose Luis Lopez Martinez was born on October 28, 1951 in Agua de Obispo, Mexico. The ranch was located between San Juan De Los Lagos and Lagos de Moreno. He was one of ten children and an identical twin. In 1967 Jose moved to Fillmore, CA and met the love of his life Antonia Avila. Jose and Antonia were married on August 31, 1974. They had four children followed by six grandchildren. He took great pride in his grandchildren and all of their athletic accomplishments. Jose looked forward to watching his grandson's baseball and football games. He most of all looked forward to his granddaughter's annual cheerleading competitions in Las Vegas.
Jose was known around town as "cuate" along with his twin brother Pancho. Many people knew him for the love he had for his cars, especially his 1969 Red Shelby Cobra. Everyone knew Jose for his colorful vocabulary and sense of humor. He always liked to reminisce about his days at the ranch and all the mischief he would get into with his siblings. As a teenager, he loved heading to central avenue for his po' boy sandwiches at the local pool hall. Jose's favorite pastime throughout his life in Fillmore were weekend drives around town, through Kenny's Grove Park, the Ventura Beach and Lake Piru. He loved having all of his children and grandchildren together. Jose took joy in giving red roses to his loved ones in celebration of special events. Jose peacefully passed away on June 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family as he wished.
He was preceded in death by his Parents: Mario and Juanita; Son: Jose Luis Jr.; Sisters: Hortencia Vasques and Enedina Lopez; Brother: Genaro Lopez.
Jose is survived by his wife of 44 years, Antonia Lopez; 3 Daughters: Angel Lopez; Monica Lopez and Alyssa Ruiz. Sisters: Amelia Romo; Graciela Elizondo (husband Kiko); Angelica Gonzales (husband Efrain); Martha Barajas (husband Alejandro). Brothers: Enrique Lopez (wife Didi); Francisco Lopez (wife Blanca).
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at Faith Community Church, 355 D Street in Fillmore, California followed by a recitation of the rosary at 7:00pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1048 West Ventura Street in Fillmore, California. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at St. Francis Of Assisi Church in Fillmore, California. Interment to follow at Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 South Sespe Street in Fillmore, California.
For map and directions to the ceremony location and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Jose's name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA. 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019