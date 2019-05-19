|
Jose Quiles Cobian
Fillmore - It is with great pain and sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father Jose Quiles Cobian who went home to be with our lord with his family by his side. He was born March 8, 1937 in Rancho Los Gonzales, Jalisco, Mexico and passed away peacefully at Ventura County Medical Center on May 14, 2019.
Jose was employed as a field worker for several years upon arriving to the United States. He then moved to Fillmore Ca. and was employed at Robinson & Lamey in Piru Ca. and later worked at Mr. Spa in Newbury Park Ca. Jose then retired from Ventura Pacific as a night watchman. Upon retirement Jose very much enjoyed spending his time at the Fillmore Senior school farm where he met and developed many friendships with other seniors who shared the same interests. He planted and grew many fruits and vegetables that he proudly would share with family, friends, and neighbors. Once his grandkids began attending Fillmore Middle School he proudly volunteered and started the school garden where he planted many vegetables and rose bushes. He began volunteering in 2011 until his unexpected passing.
His favorite hobbies in his earlier years consisted of training horses, deer hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed working on cars and caring for his home garden and the many birds in his backyard.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rosa Maria, his parents Manuel and Aurora Cobian, and his sisters Rosario and Maria Cobian. Jose is survived by his daughter Maria R. Estrada (Michael), sons Jose J. Cobian (Martha) and Arturo Cobian. Jose has 5 beautiful grandchildren, Michael Joseph Estrada Jr., Vanessa Nicole Estrada, Johnny JR. Cobian, Yanelli Marie Cobian, and Natalie Rose Cobian. He is also survived by 6 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the trauma team and ICU doctors and nurses that assisted in his care at Ventura County Medical Center. We would like to thank all family and friends that visited during his stay in the ICU.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fillmore. Interment to follow at Barsdale Cemetery in Fillmore.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019