|
|
Joseph Albert Mileti Jr.
Camarillo - Joseph Albert Mileti Jr. passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 100. Joseph was born on March 27, 1919 in New York City, the oldest of the three children of Joseph Sr. and Beatrice Piccirilli Mileti.
He received his degree in mechanical engineering in 1941 which launched a career in the aerospace industry that lasted over four decades. He worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio, where he met his wife, Virginia Fisher. They married on November 29, 1947 in New Philadelphia and were blessed with son Mark in 1952 and daughter Karen in 1954.
The family moved to Camarillo in 1961, where Joseph continued his aeronautical engineering career at Abex Aerospace in Oxnard, retiring in the mid 1980s. One of his hobbies was collecting wood carvings and when not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring his Model A classic car. He was an avid hiker and was often seen trekking in the hills above Camarillo.
Joseph is survived by his son Mark and his wife Jeanne of Carmel Valley; daughter Karen Stuebing and her husband Michael of Somis; grandchildren Laureen (Jason) Vickers, Kristine (Greg) Noland, Michael (Jessica) Stuebing Jr., and Monica Mileti. He was proud to be a great grandfather to three great grandchildren; Miles Vickers, Zoey Vickers and Riley Vickers (twin to Zoey who died at birth). Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia; parents Joseph Sr. and Beatrice; brother Robert; sister Joyce; and great granddaughter Riley.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 29 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joseph's memory to the Braille Institute for the Blind or the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019