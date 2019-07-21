|
|
Joseph Alton O'Brien, a retired firefighter and 45-year-resident of Ventura, died at his home in the Ventura Keys on June 14. Joe was 95.
Born on March 21, 1924 in Acton, CA, Joe was raised from an early age in Glendale, CA where he attended Holy Family Elementary School. Shortly after graduating from Herbert Hoover High School's class of 1942 he entered the US Navy. He served in the South Pacific Theater, landing Allied troops on various islands in support of the campaign to defeat the Empire of Japan. Returning to civilian life in 1946, Joe began a successful career as a firefighter with the Glendale Fire Department, retiring as a Battalion Chief after more than 30 years. He served his whole career at his hometown fire department - the same department where he would visit his alarm-operator older sister at work when he was a young boy.
Joe is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Maria Eugenia O'Brien, also of Ventura, two daughters, Rose Anderson of Centerville, Utah, and Eileen Schmieschen of Bakersfield, as well as two sons, David O'Brien of Pine Mountain, CA, and Steve O'Brien of Escondido. Daughter Jennifer Wilmore of Mesa, Arizona preceded Joe in death in 2016. Joe is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren and eight devoted nieces and nephews.
Joe was a beloved member of his neighborhood community, always willing to help his neighbors in any way that he could. A hard-working advocate of self-reliance, he considered himself a "jack-of-all-trades", but certainly "master-of-none". He continued to maintain his own yard and home until a very few months before his passing. An avid sailor, Joe enjoyed nothing more than sitting at anchor in a cozy cove at Santa Cruz Island -- toasting the good life with family and friends.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 21 to July 22, 2019