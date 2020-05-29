Joseph (Joe) Brum, Jr.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joseph Brum Jr, on May 16, 2020, at the age of 90. Joseph passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Camarillo, California. A private family graveside service with Military Honors was held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura, CA on Wednesday, May 28, 2020. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please email JoeBrumCelebrationOfLife@gmail.com to receive notification. Should friends desire, please consider donating in Joseph's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Association.
Joe was a devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was born in Oxnard, CA on August 5, 1929 to Amelia and Joseph Brum Sr. He and his siblings, Isabel, Richard, and Jerry were raised in the Somis-Moorpark area of California, where they worked and played in the fields and attended the local schools.
From a very young age, Joe had a passion for flying. He earned money for flight lessons by washing airplanes, and made his first solo flight in a single-engine Porterfield taildragger at the age of fifteen. He graduated from Moorpark High School in 1947, and Ventura College in 1951, earning a degree in Mathematics. When he received his greetings from Uncle Sam in 1951, it made sense that he would enlist in the Air Force. He was living his dream when he received training in a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets such as F-80's and F-84's.
After training, he was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He then received his orders for Korea, but before his scheduled departure date, the war ended. He applied for leave and returned to California to marry his one and only love, Reba Owens. They honeymooned while driving back to Virginia where they began their new life together. Reba became an Officer's wife, and shortly thereafter they became new parents. For the duration of Joe's military service, the couple remained based in Virginia, while Joe made many flights to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Bahamas to perform low-pass mosquito abatement assignments. Although he was disappointed that he did not make it into combat, Joe would later say that flying aircraft in service to his country was one of the highlights of his life.
With an honorable discharge from the military in 1957, Joe put his flying adventures on hold and brought his family back to Ventura County. From 1957-1967, he served in the Air Force Reserves and worked for various companies, including Temco Electronic & Missile Co, Douglas Aircraft Co, and Dynaelectron Corp. In 1963, Joe went to work at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, tracking missile launches and analyzing flight telemetry for various missile development projects, receiving special recognition as the Project Engineer for the Trident Missile Program. After a distinguished career of 30 years, Joe retired from Point Mugu in 1993.
Retirement afforded Joe the time to reconnect with old friends as he became actively involved with the Moorpark High School Reunion Committee. It also allowed him to return to his lifelong passion - flying. He started back slowly, first flying ultra-lights and gliders, then purchasing a Piper Colt, and eventually acquiring his much-loved Cessna 182. He and Reba took many trips in the Cessna, including several cross-country adventures, and many trips to Laughlin, Sam's Town and the Chumash Casino. During these years, he was a volunteer for the Young Eagles, a youth mentorship program for those interested in pursuing careers in aviation. He logged over 400 flights with these aspiring pilots. Joe was able to continue piloting his Cessna until the age of 86, logging 4,361 career flying hours, when he then moved over to the co-pilot seat.
Throughout his lifetime, Joe was an athlete. He lettered in high school sports, and later became an avid runner and cyclist. He could often be spotted running, bicycling, and even unicycling around town. Joe always enjoyed a challenge. For his 80th birthday, he was joined by a large group of friends and family members for an 80 kilometer bicycle ride, which Joe finished, while many of the younger riders could not. In his later years, the challenges became crossword puzzles, brainteasers, and random math problems. He loved listening to, and singing, love songs from the 40's and 50's. Joe's favorite song to sing to Reba was "Only You". And he never stopped singing it to her during their 67 years of wonderful married life together. He had an infectious sense of humor, a mental catalog of jokes, and he never forgot a punch line. He brightened and enriched the lives of everyone he met.
Above all, Joe derived his greatest pleasure from being with his family. He loved the family vacations at California Hot Springs and Blue Water Resort. He loved big holiday get-togethers. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday; his job was to bake and carve the turkey, and to supervise the making of the Portuguese turkey stuffing. He raised five children who will remember him always as the best Dad in the world. He taught them the value of family, to work hard and strive for their goals, to be honest, and to never forget the Golden Rule. He coached their sports teams, helped with homework, and made them skillet-sized pancakes on Saturday mornings. He taught them to enjoy life; careening down the sand dunes on homemade sleds, fishing off the pier, playing games, and singing his favorite songs on long car rides. More simply, he was their hero.
After becoming a grandfather, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Papa. It was always fun-time with Papa as a wheelbarrow, hand-truck or cardboard box was turned into an amusement park ride. He took them on bike rides to the local convenient store for strawberry shortcake popsicles, and wore his Groucho Marx glasses and mustache every Halloween. He created treasure hunts for them with prizes, and after every hug they gave him, he would always say "I needed that".
Joe will be remembered as a patriot, a family man, and a good friend. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, brothers, youngest daughter, Robin Brum, and granddaughter Regina Bradley. He is survived by his loving wife, Reba, and his children: Glenn Brum (Judy), Resa Congdon (Mike), Ronda Smith (Keith), and Renee Brum (Brent). Joe's memory also lives on in his ten grandchildren: Rylann, Rianna, and Keaten Smith, Michael, Natalie, Clayton, and Renee Congdon, Randi Brum, Risha Lindsey, and Beverly Diliberto; and his three great-granddaughters: Alaia Bradley, and Stella and Jane Diliberto, and many other relatives, including his nephew Jerry Brum, and his Aunt Barbara Negrete.
Throughout Joe's lifetime, we saw him take off from the runway, and we watched as he slowly gained altitude, and soared high in the sky. We watched as he began to fade slowly into the horizon, becoming smaller, and smaller, until we could no longer see him. But we know he is still up there, flying on to his next great adventure.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joseph Brum Jr, on May 16, 2020, at the age of 90. Joseph passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Camarillo, California. A private family graveside service with Military Honors was held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura, CA on Wednesday, May 28, 2020. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please email JoeBrumCelebrationOfLife@gmail.com to receive notification. Should friends desire, please consider donating in Joseph's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Association.
Joe was a devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was born in Oxnard, CA on August 5, 1929 to Amelia and Joseph Brum Sr. He and his siblings, Isabel, Richard, and Jerry were raised in the Somis-Moorpark area of California, where they worked and played in the fields and attended the local schools.
From a very young age, Joe had a passion for flying. He earned money for flight lessons by washing airplanes, and made his first solo flight in a single-engine Porterfield taildragger at the age of fifteen. He graduated from Moorpark High School in 1947, and Ventura College in 1951, earning a degree in Mathematics. When he received his greetings from Uncle Sam in 1951, it made sense that he would enlist in the Air Force. He was living his dream when he received training in a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets such as F-80's and F-84's.
After training, he was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He then received his orders for Korea, but before his scheduled departure date, the war ended. He applied for leave and returned to California to marry his one and only love, Reba Owens. They honeymooned while driving back to Virginia where they began their new life together. Reba became an Officer's wife, and shortly thereafter they became new parents. For the duration of Joe's military service, the couple remained based in Virginia, while Joe made many flights to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Bahamas to perform low-pass mosquito abatement assignments. Although he was disappointed that he did not make it into combat, Joe would later say that flying aircraft in service to his country was one of the highlights of his life.
With an honorable discharge from the military in 1957, Joe put his flying adventures on hold and brought his family back to Ventura County. From 1957-1967, he served in the Air Force Reserves and worked for various companies, including Temco Electronic & Missile Co, Douglas Aircraft Co, and Dynaelectron Corp. In 1963, Joe went to work at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, tracking missile launches and analyzing flight telemetry for various missile development projects, receiving special recognition as the Project Engineer for the Trident Missile Program. After a distinguished career of 30 years, Joe retired from Point Mugu in 1993.
Retirement afforded Joe the time to reconnect with old friends as he became actively involved with the Moorpark High School Reunion Committee. It also allowed him to return to his lifelong passion - flying. He started back slowly, first flying ultra-lights and gliders, then purchasing a Piper Colt, and eventually acquiring his much-loved Cessna 182. He and Reba took many trips in the Cessna, including several cross-country adventures, and many trips to Laughlin, Sam's Town and the Chumash Casino. During these years, he was a volunteer for the Young Eagles, a youth mentorship program for those interested in pursuing careers in aviation. He logged over 400 flights with these aspiring pilots. Joe was able to continue piloting his Cessna until the age of 86, logging 4,361 career flying hours, when he then moved over to the co-pilot seat.
Throughout his lifetime, Joe was an athlete. He lettered in high school sports, and later became an avid runner and cyclist. He could often be spotted running, bicycling, and even unicycling around town. Joe always enjoyed a challenge. For his 80th birthday, he was joined by a large group of friends and family members for an 80 kilometer bicycle ride, which Joe finished, while many of the younger riders could not. In his later years, the challenges became crossword puzzles, brainteasers, and random math problems. He loved listening to, and singing, love songs from the 40's and 50's. Joe's favorite song to sing to Reba was "Only You". And he never stopped singing it to her during their 67 years of wonderful married life together. He had an infectious sense of humor, a mental catalog of jokes, and he never forgot a punch line. He brightened and enriched the lives of everyone he met.
Above all, Joe derived his greatest pleasure from being with his family. He loved the family vacations at California Hot Springs and Blue Water Resort. He loved big holiday get-togethers. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday; his job was to bake and carve the turkey, and to supervise the making of the Portuguese turkey stuffing. He raised five children who will remember him always as the best Dad in the world. He taught them the value of family, to work hard and strive for their goals, to be honest, and to never forget the Golden Rule. He coached their sports teams, helped with homework, and made them skillet-sized pancakes on Saturday mornings. He taught them to enjoy life; careening down the sand dunes on homemade sleds, fishing off the pier, playing games, and singing his favorite songs on long car rides. More simply, he was their hero.
After becoming a grandfather, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Papa. It was always fun-time with Papa as a wheelbarrow, hand-truck or cardboard box was turned into an amusement park ride. He took them on bike rides to the local convenient store for strawberry shortcake popsicles, and wore his Groucho Marx glasses and mustache every Halloween. He created treasure hunts for them with prizes, and after every hug they gave him, he would always say "I needed that".
Joe will be remembered as a patriot, a family man, and a good friend. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, brothers, youngest daughter, Robin Brum, and granddaughter Regina Bradley. He is survived by his loving wife, Reba, and his children: Glenn Brum (Judy), Resa Congdon (Mike), Ronda Smith (Keith), and Renee Brum (Brent). Joe's memory also lives on in his ten grandchildren: Rylann, Rianna, and Keaten Smith, Michael, Natalie, Clayton, and Renee Congdon, Randi Brum, Risha Lindsey, and Beverly Diliberto; and his three great-granddaughters: Alaia Bradley, and Stella and Jane Diliberto, and many other relatives, including his nephew Jerry Brum, and his Aunt Barbara Negrete.
Throughout Joe's lifetime, we saw him take off from the runway, and we watched as he slowly gained altitude, and soared high in the sky. We watched as he began to fade slowly into the horizon, becoming smaller, and smaller, until we could no longer see him. But we know he is still up there, flying on to his next great adventure.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.