Simi Valley - Joseph Charles Tschirhart Sr. died July 27, 2020.



He was an electrician by trade but farmer at heart. He is the son of Robert and Mary (deceased);brother to Helen (deceased),Robert, Josephine (deceased),Evelyn, Lawrence (deceased),James, Alice, and Donald; husband to Mary for 60 years; father to Joe (Michele), Dani (Larry), Mike, Shari (Chip), Evie (Bryan), John, Diane (Doug); grandfather to Josh, Mary, Michael, Robert, Catherine, Ryan, Troy, Bree, and Chase; and great grandfather to Riley, Theo, and Joseph. Two days after his death, a fourth great grandchild was born, Scarlet Rose. Joe was born in Ruth, Michigan on July 8th 1931. He embodied the spirit of the Silent Generation of which he was born. He was the strongest and hardest working man we knew, "Strong like bull!" During the late 1950's and early 1960's he honorably served in the Navy and Army. After serving his country, eventually he and his family settled in Simi Valley for 48 years. He worked for Simi Valley Electric and then Anheuser-Busch where he retired after 30 years at the age of 84.



He grew up on a farm in Michigan and when he moved to Simi Valley in 1972 he was able to create his own microfarm. He raised animals, grew numerous crops, planted a variety of fruit trees, and worked full time, all of which to provide for his family. With much appreciated help from Buena Vista Hospice (heartfelt thanks to Laura and Blaise), his wife, Mary and son, John devotedly honored his wishes to die at his beloved home. He was our pillar of strength. Now, he is our beacon of strength.



Joe's funeral service will be held at Assumption Cemetery on August 5, 2020.









