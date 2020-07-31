1/1
Joseph Charles Tschirhart Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Charles Tschirhart, Sr.

Simi Valley - Joseph Charles Tschirhart Sr. died July 27, 2020.

He was an electrician by trade but farmer at heart. He is the son of Robert and Mary (deceased);brother to Helen (deceased),Robert, Josephine (deceased),Evelyn, Lawrence (deceased),James, Alice, and Donald; husband to Mary for 60 years; father to Joe (Michele), Dani (Larry), Mike, Shari (Chip), Evie (Bryan), John, Diane (Doug); grandfather to Josh, Mary, Michael, Robert, Catherine, Ryan, Troy, Bree, and Chase; and great grandfather to Riley, Theo, and Joseph. Two days after his death, a fourth great grandchild was born, Scarlet Rose. Joe was born in Ruth, Michigan on July 8th 1931. He embodied the spirit of the Silent Generation of which he was born. He was the strongest and hardest working man we knew, "Strong like bull!" During the late 1950's and early 1960's he honorably served in the Navy and Army. After serving his country, eventually he and his family settled in Simi Valley for 48 years. He worked for Simi Valley Electric and then Anheuser-Busch where he retired after 30 years at the age of 84.

He grew up on a farm in Michigan and when he moved to Simi Valley in 1972 he was able to create his own microfarm. He raised animals, grew numerous crops, planted a variety of fruit trees, and worked full time, all of which to provide for his family. With much appreciated help from Buena Vista Hospice (heartfelt thanks to Laura and Blaise), his wife, Mary and son, John devotedly honored his wishes to die at his beloved home. He was our pillar of strength. Now, he is our beacon of strength.

Funeral arrangements by Rose Family Funeral Home.

Joe's funeral service will be held at Assumption Cemetery on August 5, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation
4444 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
(805) 581-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved